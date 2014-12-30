Top five health care trends of 2014 identified by Kalorama

Kalorama Information has identified its "Top Five Trends in Healthcare in 2014." The healthcare market research firm publishes 40-50 detailed studies in health care markets every year.
The firm said several events in 2014 will have business planners busy in the next few years. Kalorama compiled its list is based on the news events, growth rates of markets the firm studied, and information requests the firm receives from industry participants.
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