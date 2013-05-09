Friday 9 January 2026

Top-line financial results from Japanese drug majors

9 May 2013

Among a batch of Japanese drug majors presenting fiscal year 2013 (ended April 2013) financial results, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) reported 3.2% growth in revenues to 1,557.27 billion yen ($15.89 billion); operating profit decreased 53.8% to 122.51 billion yen; current profit fell 58.1% to 113.17 billion yen; and net income increased 5.7% to 131.24 billion yen, or 2,166.25 per share.

Takeda said this growth was supported by increases in emerging markets made possible by the acquisition of Nycomed. In addition, Takeda achieved sales gains for new products in Japan, the USA and Europe, including Nesina (a treatment for type 2 diabetes), Reminyl (for patients with Alzheimer-type dementia), Azilva (for hypertension), Dexilant (for gastroesophageal reflux disease), and Uloric (for hyperuricemia for patients with chronic gout). These gains offset the decrease in sales caused by the entry of the generic version of Actos, the company noted.

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506) reported FY 2013 results with revenues of 347.72 billion yen; operating profit increased 22.8% to 25.04 billion yen; current profit rose 29.8% to 24.51 billion yen; and net income increased 16.4% to 10.04 billion yen, or 25.28 yen per share.

