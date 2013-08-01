Top-line financials for Japanese drug majors

Among a flurry of first-quarter fiscal 2013/14 financial results released by Japanese drug majors, the country’s largest pharma firm TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS (TYO: 4502) reported 3.0% growth in revenues to 410.30 billion yen ($4.18 billion). Operating profit decreased 23.8% to 47.71 billion yen; current profit decreased 20.7% to 52.49 billion yen; net income decreased 66.8% to 29.08 billion yen and earnings per share fell 66.8% to 36.83 yen.
MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA (TYO: 4508) reported first-quarter 2014 results with 0.4% decrease in revenues to 103.92 billion yen. Operating profit decreased 13.8% to 16.24 billion yen; current profit decreased 13.1% to 17.06 billion yen; net income fell 3.9% to 10.41 billion yen and EPS decreased 3.9% to 78.43 yen.
DAINIPPON SUMITOMO PHARMA (TYO: 4506) reported a 0.6% increase in revenues to 89.62 billion yen. Operating profit decreased 17.10% to 9.03 billion yen; current profit decreased 17.40% to 9.49 billion yen; net income declined 15.60% to 4.81 billion yen and EPS decreased 16.00% to 12.10 yen.
