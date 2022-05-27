Sunday 11 January 2026

Torrent Pharma acquires four brands from Dr Reddy's

Pharmaceutical
27 May 2022
drreddybig

Ahmedabad, India-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 500420) has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (BSE: 500124) to acquire four of its brands, namely Styptovit-E, Finast, Finast-T, and Dynapress.

Styptovit-E, a gynecology product with an estimated market size of ~Rs 500 crores (~$65 million) (AIOCD data set), will further strengthen Torrent’s presence in the therapy. The acquisition of Finast, Finast-T, and Dynapress, which are used in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), will aid in Torrent's presence in the urology therapy.

As per the terms of the definitive agreement, Torrent Pharma will take over the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of these brands in India. The complete integration and transition of the brands are expected to be completed by June 2022. Neither of the companies revealed financial terms of the transaction.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Indian pharma majors team up to test antiviral in COVID-19
30 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer and Torrent Pharma to co-market diabetes drugs in India
15 December 2022
Pharmaceutical
Rise in M&A activity among Indian pharmaceutical companies
6 January 2023
Generics
Dr Reddy's to buy Mayne's Rx generics portfolio
27 February 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze