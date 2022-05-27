Torrent Pharma acquires four brands from Dr Reddy's

Ahmedabad, India-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 500420) has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (BSE: 500124) to acquire four of its brands, namely Styptovit-E, Finast, Finast-T, and Dynapress.
Styptovit-E, a gynecology product with an estimated market size of ~Rs 500 crores (~$65 million) (AIOCD data set), will further strengthen Torrent’s presence in the therapy. The acquisition of Finast, Finast-T, and Dynapress, which are used in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), will aid in Torrent's presence in the urology therapy.
As per the terms of the definitive agreement, Torrent Pharma will take over the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of these brands in India. The complete integration and transition of the brands are expected to be completed by June 2022. Neither of the companies revealed financial terms of the transaction.
