Tough times for clinical trials, but a positive transformation of data use seen

Arkivum, a University of Southampton spin-out, has just published a new report - “ Good data in the age of digital transformation” - tracking the progress of 300 global life sciences and biopharma companies over the past year as they implement digital transformation strategies and unlock the potential of their clinical trial data.

After the havoc of COVID-19, ambitious strategies for digital transformation are seen as a wise investment as life sciences organizations upgrade their capacities for managing clinical trials and the valuable scientific and regulatory data they generate.

This is Arkivum’s second annual report, the key findings of which are as follows: