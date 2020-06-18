Sunday 11 January 2026

Trade groups set out pharma priorities to EU Commission President for EU-UK Brexit negotiations

Pharmaceutical
18 June 2020
brexit-image-big

The major European pharma trade groups have written to the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and other officials, to prioritize health and patients’ access to medicines in the EU-UK Brexit negotiations, and shield them from larger political considerations.

They say they are extremely concerned about the lack of progress with only six months until the end of the Transition Period, which could lead to a failure to reach a negotiated outcome on the future EU-UK relationship. In addition to Brexit, COVID-19 has underlined the importance of global medicine supply chains, and the industry has undertaken a sustained global effort to ensure continued access to medicines for patients throughout the crisis.

Signed, among others, by European Federation of Pharmaceutical industries and Associations (EFPIA) director general Nathalie Moll, and Adrian Van den Hoven, director general of Medicines for Europe, the letter says:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EU trade groups look to EU-UK future relationships
12 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Chinmay Bhatt takes Novartis' top UK job as Haseeb Ahmad makes step up
21 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
European pharma will 'continue to lose ground to other regions' if Brexit agreement isn't right
23 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
More help needed as UK pharma prepares for Brexit
4 August 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze