Trade groups tell UK PM to get a Brexit deal

The pharmaceutical industry and others involved in the supply of medical items in the UK want the Prime Minister to get a trade deal with the European Union.
That is the message from the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) and the British In Vitro Diagnostics Association (BIVDA) following PM Boris Johnson’s comments on Friday that the UK should start preparing for a no-deal scenario.
"No deal is not in the interest of patients, the pharmaceutical industry, or the economies of the UK and the European Union"Richard Torbett, chief executive of the ABPI, said: "No deal is not in the interest of patients, the pharmaceutical industry, or the economies of the UK and the European Union (EU). As long as a window of opportunity remains, negotiators must keep talking and agree a comprehensive deal.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
