Trajenta studies prove efficacy in broad range of diabetes patients

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim and US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have released new data that reinforces the efficacy and tolerability of Trajenta (linagliptin) in people with type 2 diabetes and liver disease.
The data supports the use of linagliptin, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor from Boehringer and Lilly, in a broad range of adults with type 2 diabetes. Linagliptin showed a statistically significant reduction in blood glucose in adults with type 2 diabetes and liver disease, as well as reduction in blood glucose levels in Asian people aged 65 years or older with type 2 diabetes.
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