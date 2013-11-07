Trajenta studies prove efficacy in broad range of diabetes patients

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim and US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have released new data that reinforces the efficacy and tolerability of Trajenta (linagliptin) in people with type 2 diabetes and liver disease.

The data supports the use of linagliptin, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor from Boehringer and Lilly, in a broad range of adults with type 2 diabetes. Linagliptin showed a statistically significant reduction in blood glucose in adults with type 2 diabetes and liver disease, as well as reduction in blood glucose levels in Asian people aged 65 years or older with type 2 diabetes.