Friday 9 January 2026

Transparency legitimizes relationships between the pharma and health care professionals, says Farmaindustria

Pharmaceutical
20 April 2015

In Spain last week, authorities, professionals and health care organizations, patients and the pharmaceutical industry gathered together during the Conference “Transparency as a generator of trust,” organized by Spanish pharma trade group Farmaindustria, precisely to discuss and progress in this field.

Antoni Esteve, president of the association, stated that “transparency has become an unavoidable requirement in all environments, so health should not constitute an exception.” He went on to say: “The pharmaceutical industry is more than willing to lead the transparency debate as it generates trust, and trust is essential to guarantee a health care provision which is aligned with the highest quality standards,” during the opening session of the Conference, in which Paloma Martín, Deputy Councillor of Healthcare Standards in Madrid also participated.

This is the aim of the new “Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry,” which came into force in January 2014 and by which companies will be obliged - from 2016 - to annually disclose the transfers of values which are made to health care professionals and organizations in return for R&D or educational activities, as well as for their participation in scientific-professional meetings, or through donations or services provision.”

