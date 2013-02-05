Treatment landscape for thyroid carcinoma will change dramatically through 2021; report

Through 2021, the treatment landscape for thyroid carcinoma will change dramatically in the USA and Europe due to the expected approval of several new therapies, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.

In addition to Exelixis' Cometriq (cabozantinib) for advanced medullary thyroid carcinomas (MTC) - which was approved in the USA late last year - the other emerging agents in the thyroid carcinoma space are Bayer HealthCare/Onyx Pharmaceuticals' Nexavar (sorafenib), Eisai's lenvatinib, Genentech/Roche's Zelboraf (vemurafenib), GlaxoSmithKline's combination of dabrafenib and trametinib and OXiGENE's Zybrestat (fosbretabulin). A large focus of drug development has been on the radioiodine (RAI)-refractory, differentiated thyroid carcinoma (DTC) patient population.

"These therapies will likely be high priced but will dramatically increase treatment options for RAI-refractory thyroid carcinoma patient populations for which there is no standard of care," said Decision Resources analyst Gemma McConnell.