Coronavirus treatments - the current state of play

It is often remarked that the usual development time for a new vaccine or therapeutic is well over a decade.

In this context, the monthslong timeframe for companies such as AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to develop safe and effective vaccines has been heralded as miraculous.

As many commentators have noted, this truncation of the development timeline has not been the result of cutting corners, or deviating from scientific best practice, but of pouring billions of dollars at the problem.