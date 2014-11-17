Trends for 2015 to be discussed at health care conference

Future trends for the health care industry were discussed in an Investing in Health care webinar this morning, ahead of the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London this week.

Martin Brunninger, Jefferies’ managing director and senior analyst, spoke about the high growth trends in the industry which began in 1995. This was very high at the beginning of the last decade, but has trended down to single digits, despite there not being a huge change in innovation pace. He said that with higher demand for product volumes, an aging population – especially the ‘baby boomer’ generation, it is surprising that there has been a sales decline. He added that new developments such as Obamacare can lead to greater partnerships in the industry, while innovative business models on the health care services side could increase sales.

Emerging markets