Trial complications latest issue to prompt Brexit concerns

GBA Group Pharma, a European service provider for pharma and biotech companies, has warned of risks to drugmakers’ clinical trial plans caused by Brexit.
As recently confirmed by a technical note from the European Commission and the European regulatory authorities, healthcare companies could meet significant business difficulties when running European Union (EU) trials through UK-based qualified persons, as of January 1, 2021.
With no extension of the transition period requested by the UK as of July 1 this year, it will be treated as a third country by the EU regulatory authorities from January 2021 onwards.
