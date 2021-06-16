Trial hit may not be good enough for Sage and Biogen

It has been a busy period for news from Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), with a groundbreaking approval in Alzheimer’s followed by the implosion of an expensive rare disease program picked up in 2019.

Now, positive data from the WATERFALL study in major depressive disorder (MDD) seem to raise the outlook once more, but a question mark hangs over the significance of the result.

The trial met its primary endpoint, with a statistically-significant improvement in depressive symptoms, compared with placebo, after two weeks.