Trial hit paints mixed picture for gamma secretase blockers

Positive results for nirogacestat would appear to validate Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) strategy of spinning out assets that fall outside of its strategic focus.
Founded in 2017, SpringWorks Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SWTX) went on to raise over $100 million in an initial public offering, carrying licenses for former Pfizer assets, including nirogacestat, a gamma secretase blocker.
Now, positive top-line results from the Phase III DeFi trial show the candidate improved progression-free survival (PFS) for people with progressing desmoid tumors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze