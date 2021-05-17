Trial results for Farxiga in COVID-19 detailed at ACC 2021

Detailed results from the Phase III DARE-19 trial, testing AstraZeneca's (LSE: AZN) SGLT2 blocker Farxiga (dapagliflozin) in COVID-19, show no significant benefit for patients.

The presentation, at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology (ACC), follows high-level results released in early April.

The study, which assesses the potential of the diabetes drug to help people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19, was conducted in partnership with Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute.