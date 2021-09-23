Sunday 11 January 2026

Trial shows new eye drug had little impact on blepharitis

Pharmaceutical
23 September 2021
eye_stock_large-1-

French ophthalmology company Nicox (Euronext: FR0013018124) has announced negative results from a Phase IIb trial of its once-daily candidate NCX 4251.

The therapy, an ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate, is being trialled against placebo in patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis, a condition where the eyelids become red and swollen.

The trial did not meet the primary or secondary efficacy endpoints. Shares in the company fell about 7% in morning trading in Paris.

