Trials show relugolix combo performs well in uterine fibroids

Swiss firm Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have published positive data from the Phase III LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2 studies.

The firms are testing an investigational once-daily combination therapy of relugolix plus estradiol and norethindrone acetate in women with uterine fibroids.

As previously reported, both studies met the primary endpoint of response rates in menstrual blood loss in addition to six of the seven key secondary endpoints.