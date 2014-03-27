Trouble for India’s Sun Pharma at Taro EGM

India’s Sun Pharma (BSE: 524715), which has earlier faced opposition from minority shareholders at its Israeli partly-owned subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, has trouble brewing at an extraordinary general meeting. The stock was down 1% at the end of trading day.

Two of its minority shareholders, BlueMountain and IsZo, who together own 4% in Taro, have alleged that certain incumbent directors have failed to address corporate governance issues adequately.