Trouble for India’s Sun Pharma at Taro EGM

India’s Sun Pharma (BSE: 524715), which has earlier faced opposition from minority shareholders at its Israeli partly-owned subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, has trouble brewing at an extraordinary general meeting. The stock was down 1% at the end of trading day.
Two of its minority shareholders, BlueMountain and IsZo, who together own 4% in Taro, have alleged that certain incumbent directors have failed to address corporate governance issues adequately.
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