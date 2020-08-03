Tumor-agnostic Rozlytrek approved in Europe

A double approval in Europe for tumor-agnostic Rozlytrek (entrectinib) has lit a fire under the share price of Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

As investors considered the impact of the decision, Roche stock ticked steadily upwards on Monday, topping 323 Swiss francs by mid-afternoon, a near-3% increase.

The regulatory approval covers people with NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors and people with ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).