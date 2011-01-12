Turkey one of the most promising CEE pharmaceutical markets, but has short-term challenges, says BMI

Turkey remains one of the most promising pharmaceutical markets in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in the long term. However, there are numerous short-term challenges for drugmakers operating in the country, says Business Monitor International.

BMI forecasts the country's pharmaceutical market will reach 25.39 billion Turkish lira ($21.34 billion) by 2014, up from 16.8 billion lira in 2009. Turkey is the second largest pharmaceutical market in the CEE, behind Russia.