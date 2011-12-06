Turkish pharma concerns on drug discounts and pricing

Turkey’s Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (AiFD) has expressed concerns about discounts in public drug purchase, which were increased with the changes made by the Social Security Institution Health Application Announcement on November 5, 2011, and in addition, drug prices which were reduced by the Decree on Amendment of the Decree on Pricing of Medicinal Products for Human Use which was published on November 10, 2011. However, the increase in exchange rates was not reflected in the prices despite the main provision of Price Decree and Announcement.

In a web site posting drawing public attention to the problems, the AiFD notes that it is estimated the total losses for the sector, comprising pharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical warehouses and pharmacies, has reached 2 billion Turkish lira ($1.1 billion) due to discounts and price reduction, also amount to 2.5 billion lira due to increases in exchange rates, and the total amount has exceeded 4.5 billion lira.

Member companies continuing supplies