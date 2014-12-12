Twin Swedish and Welsh life sciences hubs plan to share knowledge

A Swedish cluster for life sciences, Medicon Village, visited the new Life Sciences Hub Wales center this month.

The visit builds on a relationship which began 18 months ago when Life Sciences Hub Wales was chosen as Medicon Village’s first partnering ‘twin’. The two organizations identified a number of areas where they can share knowledge and collaborate, including cancer, medical technologies and e-health. The organizations also identified opportunities in the sharing of services such as clinical trials and analytical support. The clusters plan to use joint working to open the gates to increased levels of European research funding, as many of these funding sources require partnership working.

The Life Sciences Hub Wales was launched in July to create a vibrant life sciences ecosystem in Cardiff and to bring together academic, business, clinical, professional services and funding organizations to provide a commercially-driven melting pot of talent. Based in Lund, Medicon Village encourages researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs to work together, in order to improve people’s health and wellbeing.