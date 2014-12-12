Twin Swedish and Welsh life sciences hubs plan to share knowledge

A Swedish cluster for life sciences, Medicon Village, visited the new Life Sciences Hub Wales center this month.
The visit builds on a relationship which began 18 months ago when Life Sciences Hub Wales was chosen as Medicon Village’s first partnering ‘twin’. The two organizations identified a number of areas where they can share knowledge and collaborate, including cancer, medical technologies and e-health. The organizations also identified opportunities in the sharing of services such as clinical trials and analytical support. The clusters plan to use joint working to open the gates to increased levels of European research funding, as many of these funding sources require partnership working.
The Life Sciences Hub Wales was launched in July to create a vibrant life sciences ecosystem in Cardiff and to bring together academic, business, clinical, professional services and funding organizations to provide a commercially-driven melting pot of talent. Based in Lund, Medicon Village encourages researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs to work together, in order to improve people’s health and wellbeing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze