Two CHMP positives for Novartis

There was a flow of positive news from the European Medicines Agency on Friday (July 26) for Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX), when the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) reported decisions made at its July meetings, recommending approval of the firm’s Ilaris (canakinumab) as well as its once-daily Ultibro Breezhaler (indacaterol 85mcg/glycopyrronium 43mcg delivered dose).
Ilaris was backed in the treatment of active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA) in patients aged two years and older. SJIA is a rare and disabling form of childhood arthritis with limited treatment options. The US Food and Drug Administration approved this indication earlier this year (The Pharma Letter May 10), and the drug is already approved for other arthritis conditions in the USA and Europe, as well as other countries.
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