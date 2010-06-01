Two Danish drugmakers - Novo Nordisk and LEO Pharma - say 'no' to Greek price cuts order

As part of draconian measures to reduce its debt, the Greek government has ordered that the prices of pharmaceutical products, both branded and generics, be slashed by some 25% - effective early last month (The Pharma Letter May 6), but two companies. Denmark's Novo Nordisk (the world's largest insulin supplier) and privately-held LEO Pharma have said they will not comply, arguing that such reductions would be economically unviable and risk repercussions in other markets.
Drug prices are in the firing line in other countries as European governments ' including recently Spain, which ordered price cuts of up to 23% (TPL May 17) - tackle runaway budget deficits, leading to fears among drugmakers worried that they could be forced into similar cuts in other markets, as well as seeing parallel importing becoming a bigger problem, with traders buying in the cheapest countries to sell drugs in those where they are more expensive, thus making a profit for themselves.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze