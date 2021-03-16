Two-year data detail impact of Evrysdi in SMA

Basel’s Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced new exploratory two-year data from the SUNFISH study of Evrysdi (risdiplam) in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The Swiss cancer giant is testing the SMN2 splicing modifier as an option for people with Type 2 or non-ambulant Type 3 SMA.

The data suggests that gains in motor function after the first year are sustained for another 12 months, across primary and secondary endpoint measures.