Type 2 diabetes market to reach $38.8 billion by 2019

The global type 2 diabetes market is expected to expand from $20.4 billion in 2012 to $38.8 billion by 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%, forecasts business intelligence provider GBI Research.

According to a new report, the USA currently has the highest market share, which will rise from $12.7 billion in 2012 to $27.2 billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 11.6%, followed by the top five European Union markets (the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain), which will grow from $4.5 billion to $7.1 billion, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Growth to be led by novel treatment classes