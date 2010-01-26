UAE patients pay four-fold more for drugs, claims HAI

A snap-shot price comparison has found that patients in the United Arab Emirates pay at least four times more for a branded drug than its generic version available in retail pharmacies. The one-day survey was conducted by Health Action International (HAI), an independent global network working to increase access to medicines, across 93 countries on November 30 last year.

The Dutch Non-Government Organization with over 200 members from 70 countries surveyed the 'one-day price' of a common antibiotic, ciprofloxacin, off patent for more than five years now and available in several generic versions worldwide. On the day of the survey, a seven-day course of the originator drug was available in the UAE for $48.59, while the lowest priced generic version was available for only $12.77.