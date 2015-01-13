UCB appoints Jean-Christophe Tellier as chief executive

Belgian drugmaker UCB has replaced chief executive Roch Doliveux with Jean-Christophe Tellier.

Mr Tellier will also be chairman of the executive committee and a member of the board of directors. His predecessor, Roch Doliveux, stepped down on December 31 2014 after a 10-year tenure.

Since joining the company in 2011, Mr Tellier has played a key role in driving the growth of UCB’s three core products, Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), Vimpat (lacosamide) and Neupro (rotigotine). He brings 25 years of experience in pharma to the role.