UCB appoints Jean-Christophe Tellier as chief executive

Belgian drugmaker UCB has replaced chief executive Roch Doliveux with Jean-Christophe Tellier.
Mr Tellier will also be chairman of the executive committee and a member of the board of directors. His predecessor, Roch Doliveux, stepped down on December 31 2014 after a 10-year tenure.
Since joining the company in 2011, Mr Tellier has played a key role in driving the growth of UCB’s three core products, Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), Vimpat (lacosamide) and Neupro (rotigotine). He brings 25 years of experience in pharma to the role.
