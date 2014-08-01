UCB expands access to clinical trial data

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) is now part of the Multi-Sponsor Environment, allowing for the responsible sharing of clinical trial data as a way to father new scientific knowledge and insights. This makes it the first mid-cap biopharma company to join the scheme.

The Multi-Sponsor Environment allows researchers to request access to anonymized patient-level data and supporting documents from studies, in order to conduct further research. Proposals are reviewed by an independent review panel. UCB has said it will accept requests related to all clinical studies considered 'pivotal studies' for purposes of regulatory approval of the core UCB medicines, and that requests for acces to additional clinical study data will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Iris Loew-Friedrich, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UCB, said: “Because we believe that this will lead to better solutions for patients, we have committed to sharing data from our clinical studies in a responsible way. We hope this will enhance disease understanding, generate new insights and help develop new treatments."