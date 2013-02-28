UCB heading for growth phase as new products drive 2012 sales

UCB reported a 7 per cent rise in 2012 revenues to 3.46 billion euros ($4.54 billion) on the back of

strong gains for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease therapy Cimzia and other new products.

The Belgian drugmaker's chief executive - Roch Doliveux - said UCB is now shaping up for "growth for

many years, driven by UCB core medicines, emerging markets and new breakthrough solutions for

patients."