UCB heading for growth phase as new products drive 2012 sales

UCB reported a 7 per cent rise in 2012 revenues to 3.46 billion euros ($4.54 billion) on the back of
strong gains for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease therapy Cimzia and other new products.
The Belgian drugmaker's chief executive - Roch Doliveux - said UCB is now shaping up for "growth for
many years, driven by UCB core medicines, emerging markets and new breakthrough solutions for
patients."
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