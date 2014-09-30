UCB launches awareness campaign for non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) has launched an awareness-raising campaign around brain-related illnesses such as Parkinson’s disease.

While many believe that Parkinson’s disease only causes motor symptoms such as tremor, stiffness and slowness, UCB is aiming to improve education around the non-motor symptoms such as sleep disturbance, mood disorders, gastro-intestinal problems and pain, which are a major cause of disability for people with the disease, and their carers.

More than 90% of people with Parkinson’s have non-motor symptoms, which can go unreported due to a lack of awareness that these are linked to the disease. In many cases, however, these symptoms are treatable.