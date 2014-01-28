UCB launches online search for rare phenotypes

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) has launched an online search to find rare phenotypes to aid research into the treatment of severe diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis.
UCB has partnered with InnoCentive to develop and launch the ‘Innovation Challenge’. UCB hopes the InnoCentive network of thousands of registered problem solvers, proven challenge methodology and cloud-based technology will combine to open new avenues of scientific research and development.
Duncan McHale, UCB’s vice president of global exploratory development, said: “We have a completely open mind about what phenotypes might be most appropriate to explore. For example, individuals or groups who exhibited exceptional wound healing after surgery or trauma might warrant further investigation. Equally, those who have consistently displayed exceptional resistance or immunity to infections, or who, after a robust clinical diagnosis, displayed unusually fast or spontaneous disease remission might be the basis for a winning submission.”
Innovative approach
