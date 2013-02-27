UCB licenses global rights to tozadenant in Parkinson's disease from Biotie

Finland-based Biotie Therapies (Nasdaq-OMX: BTH1V) says that UCB (Euronext Brussels; UCB), Belgium’s largest drugmaker, has licensed worldwide exclusive rights to Biotie's tozadenant (SYN115), a selective inhibitor of the adenosine 2a receptor, currently in development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

As a result, Biotie will receive a one-time fee payment of $20 million from UCB. In addition, the parties have amended their original license agreement, such that Biotie will now conduct Phase III development of tozadenant in return for additional payments from UCB relating to defined development, regulatory and commercialization milestones.