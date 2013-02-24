UCB links with ConfometRX for neuroscience research

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) has signed a research agreement with California, USA-based ConfometRX to enable the discovery of novel medicines addressing unmet medical needs in the field of neuroscience.
Under this two-year multi-target agreement - financial details of which were not disclosed but include an upfront payment, research funding and success-based milestone, UCB and ConfometRx will leverage structural biology to gain insight into G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) modulation towards the design of differentiated drugs. GPCRs are the largest family of signaling proteins in the human genome. They are involved in virtually all physiological processes and represent the single largest target class for medicines on the market.
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