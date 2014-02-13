UCB links with UK’s MRC Technology for a fibrosis program

Belgium’s leading drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB) and UK’s MRC Technology have entered an exclusive license agreement, with UCB obtaining rights in a novel fibrosis therapy program.

The program stems from a collaboration between MRC Technology’s Centre for Therapeutics Discovery and leading academics at the University of Sheffield on development of a novel antibody-based therapy which targets a key step in the progression of fibrosis.

Fibrosis is a key area of unmet medical need. It is a tissue scarring condition, a primary cause of major organ failure, and a complicating factor in chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.