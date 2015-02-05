UCB’s Phase III results for Neupro will back filing in China this year

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) has announced positive top-line results from two Phase III studies of Neupro (rotigotine transdermal patch) in patients in China with early- and advanced-stage idiopathic Parkinson’s disease.

Results from the Phase III study in patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease demonstrated that rotigotine transdermal patch significantly improved symptoms when compared to placebo. Data from the Phase III study in advanced Parkinson’s disease showed that patients treated with rotigotine had a significantly greater decrease in their ‘off’ time, or periods of poor mobility, slowness and stiffness, compared to those patients taking placebo.

New treatment option