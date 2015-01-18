UCB signs up to $480 million global collaboration with Neuropore on PD

Neuropore Therapies, a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Austria’s Ever Neuro Pharma, has entered into a worldwide collaboration and agreement with Belgium’s largest drugmaker, UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB), to develop and commercialize therapeutic products aiming at slowing the progression of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and related disorders.

This includes NPT200-11, Neuropore’s novel small molecule that targets pathogenic alpha-synuclein which is currently in preclinical development and is expected to enter clinical Phase I in 2015. The Parkinson’s disease drug market is currently valued at nearly $3 billion a year and has been forecast to grow to $5 billion by 2022.

$20 million upfront payment