UCB ups FY outlook boosted by a 19% rise in nine-month sales

Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) raised its full year outlook after reporting strong new drug sales for nine months to September 2015.
The company said it now expected revenue of about 3.75 billion euros ($4.14 billion), core profit of some 800 million euros and core earnings per share in the range of 2.00 to 2.10 euros.
Chief executive Christophe Tellier, said, "We are pleased with UCB's performance in 2015. Our core medicines continue their strong growth path and our pipeline continues to grow and to deliver results."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze