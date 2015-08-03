UCB ups FY view; almost doubles H1 profit on strong drug sales

Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) raised its outlook for 2015 as first-half sales beat estimates boosted by revenue from three major drugs.

The company said it sees 2015 revenue in the range of 3.65 billion euros ($4 billion) to 3.75 billion euros ($4.1 billion), with earnings per share between 1.90 euros ($2.08) and 2.05 euros ($2.24).

UCB reported first-half profit of 267 million euros ($292 million), up 94% year on year. Revenue was boosted by sales of its top line drugs Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), Vimpat (lacosamide) and Neupro (rotigotine).