UCB calls upon UK government for greater incentives for industry partnering

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) has called for further collaboration in life sciences to enhance drug discovery and help drive economic growth at its networking event at the Royal College of Surgeons for PhD scientists.
The event also featured a talk from MedCity’s chief operating officer, Sarah Haywood, who spoke of the importance of collaboration and the UK’s world-leading reputation in life sciences.
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