UK about turn, as JCVI now recommends meningitis B vaccination for infants

The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has recommended that the meningitis B vaccine Bexsero should be given to all babies in the UK as part of the national immunization program, having last year concluded that the product was not cost-effective (The Pharma Letter July 24, 2013).

The JCVI published its recommendation today after concluding that evidence submitted to the committee has shown that the Bexsero (meningococcal group B vaccine [rDNA, component, adsorbed]) from Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) would be effective, and could represent good value for money within the National Health Service if it was made available at a low price.

Still leaves toddlers and adolescents at risk