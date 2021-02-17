UK access to Horizon Europe secured but start-ups lose access to fund

Through the Brexit deal struck between the UK and European Union (EU), the UK will be part of Horizon Europe, the EU’s next framework program for research and innovation.
This ensures UK researchers and businesses access to Horizon Europe funding on equivalent terms to EU counterparts, including eligibility to lead projects.
"A significant amount of H2020 funding has helped several UK biopharma companies advance their innovative technologies towards clinical trials"But Keshalini Sabaratnam, pharma analyst at data and analytics company GlobalData, pointed out: “Despite the Brexit deal to be part of Horizon Europe, the UK will be excluded from the new European Innovation Council Accelerator fund, which was specifically set up to provide equity investments to start-ups, university spin-offs, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This blocks UK companies access to a significant pot of funding for new technology and research.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze