UK Access to Medicines Bill progresses through House of Lords

A private member’s bill that would help doctors in the UK try innovative treatments on patients has moved forward another step in the Parliamentary process.
The Access to Medical Treatments (Innovation) Bill was debated and approved during a second reading in the House of Lords earlier today (February 26).
The bill, proposed by Conservative MP Chris Heaton-Harris, will now move to the Committee stage where it will undergo line-by-line analysis and debate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products.
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
