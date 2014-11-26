UK behind European average in companies' ability to protect sensitive information

Research from enterprise information management services company Iron Mountain and professional services network PwC has shown that the UK is lagging behind other European companies in terms of protecting sensitive information, and responding to risks to that information, and has been for three years in a row.

Although 75% of pharma companies surveyed regarded information as a business asset, firms have been stagnated and could be facing information risks without being fully equipped.

The annual index measures how prepared companies are to address key information trends against a target of 100. For the third year running, UK mid-market firms have fallen short of achieving the European average set by the Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, UK, France and Spain.