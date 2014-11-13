UK Cancer Drugs Fund to re-assess procedure and currently-approved drugs

The UK’s National Health Service has updated its procedure for evaluating drugs in the Cancer Drugs Fund, which it says means more effective and promising drugs will be prioritized and made available to patients.

It is introducing pricing restrictions for the first time since its establishment, and is reassessing 42 drugs currently on the list, including Perjeta (pertuzumab), manufactured by Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX), for breast cancer, and Sprycel (dasatinib) for leukemia, from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

Another drug under review is Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine), also manufactured by Roche, which costs £90,000 per patient to treat advanced breast cancer.