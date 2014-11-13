UK Cancer Drugs Fund to re-assess procedure and currently-approved drugs

The UK’s National Health Service has updated its procedure for evaluating drugs in the Cancer Drugs Fund, which it says means more effective and promising drugs will be prioritized and made available to patients.
It is introducing pricing restrictions for the first time since its establishment, and is reassessing 42 drugs currently on the list, including Perjeta (pertuzumab), manufactured by Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX), for breast cancer, and Sprycel (dasatinib) for leukemia, from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).
Another drug under review is Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine), also manufactured by Roche, which costs £90,000 per patient to treat advanced breast cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze