UK CDMO Aesica unveils a new £30m high capacity manufacturing facility

UK contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Aesica Pharmaceuticals has announced the creation of a new High Capacity Manufacturing Facility following a £30 million ($47.6 million) investment at its Queenborough, Kent, site, for the production of a solid dose medication used in treating one of the world’s most common lifestyle diseases: type 2 diabetes in adults. The actual compound was not identified.
Following the official opening on September 19, commercial production at the facility will commence in November. The facility contains a large amount of highly technical and specialist equipment including spray granulators, coaters, tablet presses, a delumper, blender and a sieve system, the company noted.
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