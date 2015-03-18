Friday 9 January 2026

UK Chancellor’s Budget Statement answers BIA’s calls on both SME access to R&D tax credits

Pharmaceutical
18 March 2015

The UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) welcomes statements made in today’s Budget announced by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, supporting previous BIA calls for change in respect of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) access to R&D tax credits as well as the operation of tax-advantaged venture capital schemes.

Following the BIA’s submission to a recent HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) consultation calling for an extended advance assurance scheme for SMEs, the Chancellor has today announced that government will introduce voluntary advance assurances lasting three years for smaller businesses making a first claim from autumn 2015 and reduce the time taken to process a claim from 2016. There will also be new standalone guidance aimed specifically at smaller companies.

The government also announced, in respect of the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS), Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS), and Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs), that it will:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

