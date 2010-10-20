UK drugmakers body ABPI wants changes at NHS watchdog NICE to fit 'value-based' era

Changes are needed in the remit of the UK drugs watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), to equip it for the future “value-based” era envisaged by government, according to the trade group the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).
Speaking yesterday at the Westminster Health Forum in London, which is holding a seminar on the changing role of the NICE, Richard Barker, director general of the ABPI, set out a three-point plan for the future:
• Broaden NICE’s definition of value to capture all the key elements of health care innovation, and reflect uncertainties in early assessment of medicines in value ranges.
• Refocus attention on clinical best practice and quality standards and how innovation can advance both.
• Dismantle National Health Service (NHS) processes that “second-guess” NICE conclusions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze