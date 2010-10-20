Sunday 11 January 2026

UK drugmakers body ABPI wants changes at NHS watchdog NICE to fit 'value-based' era

Pharmaceutical
20 October 2010

Changes are needed in the remit of the UK drugs watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), to equip it for the future “value-based” era envisaged by government, according to the trade group the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

Speaking yesterday at the Westminster Health Forum in London, which is holding a seminar on the changing role of the NICE, Richard Barker, director general of the ABPI, set out a three-point plan for the future:

• Broaden NICE’s definition of value to capture all the key elements of health care innovation, and reflect uncertainties in early assessment of medicines in value ranges.
• Refocus attention on clinical best practice and quality standards and how innovation can advance both.
• Dismantle National Health Service (NHS) processes that “second-guess” NICE conclusions.

