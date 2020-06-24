UK enforcement agency clears path for cannabis-based product

Authorities in the UK have reclassified Epidyolex (cannabidiol) as a Schedule 5 drug, the lowest level of control, making it easier for the company to distribute the therapy.
Britain’s GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH), a cannabis-based medicines specialist, won approval from the European regulator to market the cannabinoid for rare forms of epilepsy in 2019.
Distribution of the product falls within the purview of national drug enforcement agencies, due to the fact that cannabis is typically a controlled substance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze